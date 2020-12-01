Shountrade NS pupil shines a light on a forgotten Limerick nurse

THE REMARKABLE life of an Athea nurse who died in and is buried in Gaza has been honoured by an Adare girl 100 years later.

When there was no school for months, Genevieve Jones, aged 11, found that she had completed all her tasks ahead of schedule. The Shountrade NS pupil was encouraged to enter the Decade of the Centenaries history competition which her mother had discovered on Twitter.

Genevieve embarked on a journey of exploration of the life of nurse, Mary Danagher. She was ably assisted by both her grandmother, Catherine Robinson – a native of Athea, and a neighbour of Ms Danagher, and by her grandfather – Michael Robinson. She was also very much encouraged by her teacher, Pat O’Connell.

Through many hours of searching on the internet about Ms Danagher’s life, Genevieve compiled a large body of information - pictures, historical documents and telegrams, from a variety of sources. Genevieve learned that Ms Danagher was born in 1887, attended Athea NS, Loretto Secondary School in Killarney, before qualifying as nurse in the Mater in Dublin.

Initially, Ms Danagher worked as a nurse in a private capacity. Soon she joined Queen Alexandra’s Imperial Military Service (QUAIMS), the nursing branch of the British Army. She was posted to Egypt where she worked tirelessly behind front lines caring for the numerous injured soldiers and soldiers suffering from malaria and dysentery.

Unfortunately, Ms Danagher developed dysentery and pneumonia and was treated in hospital in Gaza. Many telegrams home to her family from the War Office track her condition. Sadly, the last one announces the death of Mary from dysentery on October 12, 1918 at the age of 31. Ms Danagher is buried in Gaza.

Such was the quality of the final project, not only was it recognised by University College, Cork, History Department, Rory O’Dwyer but it also came to the attention of Minister of Education, Norma Foley. The result of this recognition was a personalised letter from Mr O’Dwyer and a Decade of the Centenaries certificate signed by Minister Foley.

lan Kilcoyne, principal, said everybody in Shountrade NS is immensely proud of the amazing and historic achievement of Genevieve in being a winner of this competition and also in the fact that she has shone a light on the forgotten story of this amazing nurse Mary Danagher. “If Genevieve is a representation of the future success of our pupils and their peers, then the future looks very bright for all,” said Mr Kilcoyne.

Genevieve thanked nana and granddad, Catherine and Michael; Thady Woulfe; Jim Galvin; mum and dad, Katie and Bryan, and all of her family for their help.