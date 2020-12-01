Minister for Education confirms multi million euro funding for Limerick schools

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has announced €50 million in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Grants for primary and post-primary schools to be paid in early December, 2020.

Primary schools in Limerick will receive €1,098,190, while Post Primary institutions are set for a €1,023,290 windfall.

Limerick based Minister Niall Collins stated – “This is very welcome funding for all our local primary and secondary schools. There is little doubt that the potential and importance of digital learning and the use of digital technologies has come into sharper focus in light of recent experiences. Digital learning is an essential component of a modern curriculum, and this funding will help schools to equip their students with the skills and competencies they will need to thrive.”

“This year’s extended period of school closure has served to underscore the immense value of education and its power in our children and young people’s lives. Investment in education is one of this government’s top priorities. We are delighted to announce this funding today to assist schools to support their digital technology programmes, as well as broader teaching and learning. €2.1 million is a significant investment and will greatly help teachers and pupils alike to work and learn.”

The €50 million payments involve:

€40m ICT Grant funding issued to all eligible schools in line with previous years, to support the embedding of the use of digital technologies in teaching and learning

€10m for measures to provide for the continuity of teaching and learning using digital technology

The Department’s capital budget was increased in 2020 to facilitate the payment of these grants in December 2020.

Minister Foley said: “This funding, including €10m for Covid-19 specific measures, will allow schools to put in place robust systems to enable the use of digital technologies within the school, and also provide for remote learning. Those measures can include the purchase of digital devices to loan to students and teachers, software, essential learning platforms and other ICT solutions as determined by the needs of the individual school. It will be paid on an automatic basis to every recognised school in the country.

“There is little doubt that the potential and importance of digital learning and the use of digital technologies has come into sharper focus in light of recent experiences. Digital learning is an essential component of a modern curriculum, and this funding will help schools to equip their students with the skills and competencies they will need to thrive.

“This year’s extended period of school closure has served to underscore the immense value of education and its power in our children and young people’s lives. Investment in education is one of this government’s top priorities. I am delighted to announce this funding today to assist schools to support their digital technology programmes, as well as broader teaching and learning.”