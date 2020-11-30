Arcadia administration may hit Limerick retail jobs

THE retail group which owns a number of fashion stores in Limerick is expected to enter administration today, putting over 30 local jobs at risk.

Arcadia Group, which is controlled by retail magnate Philip Green is set for the measures after the Covid-19 pandemic had a detrimental impact on its trading.

Locally, the firm operates four brands in the Childers Road retail park – women’s clothing stores Wallis, Dorothy Perkins and Evans, plus menswear retailer Burton.

It’s understood around 30 staff work here, with a further three at a Dorothy Perkins concession in Shaw’s at the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Workers are preparing to resume trading from first thing tomorrow in line with the government’s decision to move Ireland from level 5 restrictions back to level 3 on the Covid-19 roadmap.

However, what their long-term future will be remains to be seen.

Arcadia and other traditional retail groups have been struggling through the pandemic as more shoppers migrate to online-only fashion retailers like Asos, Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

After contacting Arcadia, the Limerick Leader was told it would be making a statement as soon any measures are confirmed.

In a statement on Friday, following media speculation as to the future of the group, a spokesperson said: “The forced closure of our stores for sustained periods as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a material impact on trading across our businesses. As a result, the Arcadia boards have been working on a number of contingency options to secure the future of the group’s brands. The brands continue to trade and our stores will be opening again in England and Ireland as soon as the government Covid-19 restrictions are lifted next week.”