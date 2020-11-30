Limerick TD calls on government to allow full Limerick panel into All-Ireland final

Limerick T.D. and Minister of State Niall Collins has contacted the Taoiseach and Ministers for Sport seeking an increase in the numbers that each team can be allowed access to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Hurling Final on December 13 when Limerick and Waterford meet.

“It’s brilliant that Limerick hurlers are back in another All Ireland Hurling final, our second in three years" Minister Collins stated.

"The All Ireland series, both hurling and football has been great to watch and so important for many people during the Covid 19 lockdown. It has really helped in keeping a small sense of normality. I have spoken with An Taoiseach Micheal Martin and both Ministers in the Department of Sport, Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers seeking an increase in the numbers that can attend Croke Park for the final on December 13 next" he continued.

"Limiting the numbers to 40 for each team who can gain access to the stadium has proven to be very difficult, divisive and unfair to players and those associated with the teams. We are now at the final stage and a modest increase in numbers could be implemented safely. Attendance of extended panel players, backroom personnel, family and County Board members for both teams should be considered.

"An All-Ireland Final is a truly unique once off occasion and given the vast size of Croke Park and it being an outdoor venue, there is every reason to believe that this can be accommodated safely. I know that the GAA and the officials in the Department of Sport are in communication and I truly believe that a solution can be worked out.”