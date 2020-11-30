Man arrested and charged in relation to burglary at Limerick city pub
GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in Limerick city.
Shortly before 2.30am on November 29, Gardaí received a report of a possible break-in at a pub on Denmark Street.
Gardaí from Henry Street and Roxboro Road responded to the call and found a man, aged in his 20s, standing behind the bar.
He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this Monday morning at 10.30am.
