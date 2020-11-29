Team Limerick Clean Up issue All-Ireland final rallying call

Ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Waterford, Team Limerick Clean-Up is calling on fans up and down the county to show their support for the team via The Treaty Rallying Call.



With Limerick’s famous travelling wave of green unable to lend their support in person at Croke Park on Sunday week, Team Limerick Clean-Up is calling on fans to don their colours and record a short video message of support for the Limerick hurlers, to be shown to them ahead of the final. So grab the green, dress up the dog, turn the Christmas tree a certain shade of Limerick GAA – whatever it is fans can think of and send us a short video message, 30 seconds or less, for the team ahead of their second big day in HQ in three years.



The best and most passionate entries will win a visit from some of the hurlers to their school or club, and they’ll bring signed jerseys with them, too. To enter, all fans must do is turn their camera phone on selfie mode, hit record and tell John Kiely and his team exactly how much they mean to them. Words that will hopefully be ringing in their ears as they emerge into an empty Croke Park for the All-Ireland final.



Mr. JP McManus, Team Limerick Clean-Up Sponsor, said: “While COVID-19 has impacted so many of our lives this year, the team have done magnificently to reach the All-Ireland final under these challenging circumstances and it would be the best Christmas yet if they returned home with Liam McCarthy. Our fans are famous for their passionate support so it’s time to prove once again that nobody does it better when it comes to supporting their team via The Treaty Rallying Call.”



Fans are asked to share their videos of support to info@teamlimerickcleanup.ie, any of the TLC social media channels, or by using #UpLimerick. With timings tight and the final just around the corner, deadline for entry is Tuesday, 8th December at 5pm. Fans are also asked to send their name and location with their video.



Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, the official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, Limerick Post and Limerick’s Live95.