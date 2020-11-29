BREAKING: Two good results for Limerick this Sunday as Covid incidence rate falls

LIMERICK got two good results this Sunday evening - a hard-fought victory over Galway and the Covid incidence rate has fallen again.

Thirteen new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the county by the Department of Health. The 14 day Covid incidence rate has fallen from 170.9 per 100,000 population to 166.8. However, Limerick is still the third highest in the country after Donegal and Louth. There has been a total of 325 cases locally across the last 14 days.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 299 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 158 are men / 141 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

94 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The HPSC has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 2,052 Covid-19related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 257 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.