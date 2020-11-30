New chairman for Limerick’s Haven Hub

POPULAR city hairdresser Niall Colgan has taken over as chairman of a vital group providing night-time support services.

​The Haven Hub, located in a temporary premises at Jimmy C’s make-up academy at Steamboat Quay, is a place where people suffering from mental health issues or those impacted by suicide can come for support.

It operates on Friday and Saturday evening, and is staffed by trained volunteers, who are on hand to provide a cup of coffee, a biscuit and a chat.

Niall follows in the footsteps of the organisation's founder and first chair, Leona O’Callaghan.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, the businessman says he is “absolutely honoured and delighted” to take the reigns.

“When I was approached by Leona with a view to becoming the chairman, I had my own reservations. If I do something, I want to make sure I do it right, and I can give the time for it,” he said, “These are difficult times with the salon closed. I knew I had enough time to go through and learn about the hub.”

Niall will aim to build up the visibility of the Haven Hub and support its volunteers.

At present, the hub only operates two nights, something he wants to change in the coming year. Important to this is securing a full-time home.

“We need a permanent premises close to the river. We have two suicide patrol squads on the river, and it would be, in an ideal world, great if we can be available around the river to take people in, give them a hot cup of tea and a listening ear,” he explained, “There are people in difficult situations.”