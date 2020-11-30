Stolen credit card used in shops following burglary at Limerick home

A CREDIT card which was stolen during a burglary in Limerick city was later used at a number of commerical premises in the city centre.

Two watches were also taken by the cuplrit who entered the house at Shelbourne Road by a back door which was not locked.

“The credit card was then used by the thief in a supermarket, an off- licence and a garage in the city centre area,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Nobody deliberately leaves windows or doors unlocked but criminals are so quick and can spot a chance to steal in a flash. We must check that every means of entry to our home is secure even when we are in the home and don’t give anybody the opportunity to steal from you,” she added.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating.