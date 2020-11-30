Fair play and Fairtrade are life mottos for Limerick's Sr Delia

AS Limerick city celebrates its 15th anniversary as a Fairtrade city this month, one of the key people who has brought the movement to where it is today is Sister Delia O’Connor.

Limerick city achieved Fairtrade city status on November 22, 2005. Fairtrade is an alternative approach to conventional trade and is based on a partnership between some of the most disadvantaged farmers and workers in the developing world and the people who buy their products.

Sr Delia O'Connor spent seven years living in a shanty town in Brazil and “saw the inequalities first-hand.”

“We lived in a Shanty town with an open sewer out front. There was a woman next door who washed clothes and a banana factory on the other side of the town.

“You’d see women, in particular, walking up and down the streets with bundles of clothes on their heads and they were exploited by the rich women.

“They didn't have any rights in regards to holidays or a minimum salary, which would be around €30 a month in today’s world,” Sr Delia said.

Sr Delia couldn’t sit back and let this happen to the hardworking poor people.

“I set up a little group with the help of a solicitor, which was wonderful.

“We taught the women how to talk to their patroa (female boss in Portuguese) and developed their social skills.

“When the first woman got her card signed, that brought great strength to the others. It wasn’t charity, it was justice,” Sr Delia added.

Sr Delia is an admirer of the works of Paulo Freire, who was a Brazilian educationist who believed in the empowerment of the poor to help themselves.

“We started Paulo Freire literacy classes which focuses on building a vocabulary around 20 words. Gradually after four months, adults would read and write to Irish first class standards,” she said.

After her seven year stint in Brazil, Sr Delia wanted to help to make a difference.

Delia described her time in Brazil as “the best education” she has experienced and that the “community is the university of the people.”

In November 2004, Limerick City Council (at the time) unanimously passed a motion of Fairtrade.

“When the council passed it we formed a committee and met in MIC in January 2005. The late Dr Peadar Cremin, who was President of MIC at the time, was very supportive of Fairtrade and there were great modules and programmes through Curriculum Development studies in MIC,” Sr Delia said.

Mayor Michael Hourigan and Sinead McDonnell from the environmental office in the council were present and were “extremely supportive.”

“We elected a committee and Dolores O’Meara was appointed chairperson.

She has been the success story behind us staying together as a committee. She has done amazing things with schools and groups,” she said.

Sr Delia spent 17 years in the chaplaincy of Mary Immaculate College. During her tenure at the college she coordinated the One World Society in MIC, which pushed for the college’s Fairtrade College status in March 2010.

“I loved working in MIC because the students could bring the Fairtrade message to the primary and secondary schools during their placements and beyond,” Sr Delia added.

MIC’s One World Society takes part in Fairtrade Fortnight, which takes place during the end of February and the first week of March.

Primary and secondary schools across Limerick compete for prizes. The winners are invited to the Council Chamber in Limerick city to receive their prize from the Mayor or Deputy Mayor.

Limerick won Fairtrade City of the Year in 2011. Dolores and Sr Delia won a trip to Ghana where they visited Fairtrade banana and cocoa co-ops farmers.

“We really saw first-hand what the benefit was to people if you bought cocoa or bananas from Fairtrade sources,” Sr Delia said.

When farmers sell their products through the Fairtrade label, they get a fair price and an extra payment called a premium.

The premium is spent on community projects such as water boreholes, classrooms, seeds, medicines and literacy classes.

If you wish to find out more about Fairtrade please visit fairtrade.ie.