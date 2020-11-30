Limerick man to face trial over child pornography found at his home

A COUNTY Limerick man who is accused of distributing images and videos depicting child pornography is to be tried on incident before the circuit court.

The 48-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Newcastle West District Court earlier this month after he was charged with two offences under the provisions of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

During a procedural hearing, Detective Garda Eric O’Shea said the defendant replied “yes” when each of the charges were put to following his arrest prior to the court sitting.

The charges relating to offences which are alleged to have occurred on dates between September 4, 2013 and November 20, 2016.

One of the charges states that the man has possession of 640 images and videos at his home address.

At Newcastle West Court, Inspector Andrew Lacey told Judge Mary Larkin a file had been prepared to the Director of Public Prosecutions and that the case is to proceed on indictment before the circuit court.

The defendant was granted bail subject to his compliance with a number of conditions and the matter adjourned to early next year to facilitate preparation of a book of evidence.

Following a request from solicitor Michael O’Donnell, the judge imposed reporting restrictions.