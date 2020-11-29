A MOSTLY dry day today, staying rather cloudy. A few patches of drizzle or rain may occur. Temperatures will reach between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius in light breezes.

Tonight will be cloudy with patches of light rain or drizzle. Patches of fog will form in Munster where winds will be lightest. Minimum temperatures of four to seven degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

For more, see: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

The beginning of the week will be mostly cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times, and temperatures will be average for the time of year. It will turn colder and more unsettled from midweek.

Monday will be cloudy with rain or drizzle, most persistent across the northwest. Much of Munster will hold dry. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with mostly moderate westerly breezes.

For more Limerick weather, check out section 749 here