Limerick retailers step up re-opening preparations

LOCAL retailers are stepping up preparations to open on Tuesday morning, as Limerick returns to level 3 Covid-19 measures.

In news confirmed last night by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, all non-essential retailers will be able to start trading again for the first time in six weeks tomorrow. Penneys in particular is planning to trade until 10pm in the city centre each night up to December 23, and 9.30pm at its Crescent Shopping Centre outlet.

On top of this, museums, gyms, tennis courts, golf courses and places of worship can open. And although wet pubs must remain closed, restaurants and bars with kitchens can re-open from this Friday.

The news has been welcomed among retailers across the city.

Eleanor Purcell, of Cahill’s in Wickham Street, said: “Hopefully between now and Christmas, we will be able to recoup some of our losses over the whole year. It's been a terrible year for business and a terrible year for confidence in business. But hopefully now this month will change it for shopkeepers.

It’s the second time non-essential retailers have re-opened, having initially gone back to business in June, before the second effective lockdown hit in October. Michael Gleeson, Michael Gleeson’s Shoes in William Street, added there is more confidence this time round.

“We feel we are much better prepared this time. The last time, it was all new to us. We were all a bit frightened about it. This time, we are very well organised. We have doubled up our space in our shop to make it much safer. Everyone can come in one door and out the other door. We think we are very well prepared, and we are looking forward to getting open,” he added.

He did admit he is not sure how trade will be between now and Christmas, however.

Ger Callanan, proprietor of the Glen Tavern which is one of the pubs able to open on Friday, as it serves food, admits this Christmas, he is going to take a “fraction” of what he normally does.

“It's important, it's a help. But it wouldn't come close no matter what happens. You won't have people outside in the same numbers, and people won't be able to comfortably sit inside in the same numbers because of all the doors and windows open for ventilation,” he explained.