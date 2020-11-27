BREAKING: Limerick Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as incidence rate drops

As of midnight Thursday November 26, the HPSC has been notified of 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,699* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Twenty three of those cases have been confirmed in Limerick with the county's 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 181.6, down from 188 yesterday.

Of the cases notified today; 101 are men / 105 are women - 67% are under 45 years of age - The median age is 34 years old



64 in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases in 18 counties.



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,043 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.