Horses continue to roam into Limerick graveyard

A BOUNDARY wall on a graveyard which is plagued by stray horses needs to be erected immediately, a councillor has said.

Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery has called on the local authority to prioritise the putting up of the wall, which is to split the Old Cork Road off from Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

As highlighted by the Limerick Leader earlier this month, horses are entering the graveyard and causing damage to the land around the headstones, and distress to mourners attending to pay respects to their loved ones.

Cllr Slattery said she has been working with the metropolitan district leader, Cllr Sarah Kiely on the matter.

At this month’s metropolitan meeting, Labour councillor Elena Secas was told by the district’s manager Kieran Lehane that it will likely not be until September next year when contractors are appointed to build the wall – adding that it will need to go through a full planning process.

But Cllr Slattery has urged it to happen sooner, after members set aside €200,000 from their own devolved funding for it.

She said: “The wall needs to go up and the gate installed and a lock kept on the main gate at all times other than funerals because this is going to continue. Will it take a funeral having to be stopped as the graveyard is over run with horses or someone injured to get my project started?”

She pointed out Mount St Oliver is the only graveyard without four boundary walls.

“Money is being spent needlessly on CCTV that cannot capture anything at night. I am asking that this be prioritised as a matter of urgency,” Cllr Slattery added.

Yesterday morning, 11 horses were spotted in Mount St Oliver cemetery, and it’s occurred o na number of occasions.

“The graveyard is a place of rest for our loved ones I myself have family buried here as I am sure have some of you. This is not acceptable and cannot continue. I am aware that the cemetery staff are doing their best and are always so helpful as are the council officials but they are not horse trainers or lasso experts and the situation is now becoming dangerous,” Cllr Slattery said.

Limerick Council referred to an earlier statement around the presence of horses in Mount St Oliver.

Then, a spokesperson said: “It has been awfully upsetting for family members who have been visiting the graves to see the horses roam freely or to see what the animals did on or around graves. This sort of thing should not be happening, but the question has to be asked, does the owner of the horses actually care? Perhaps the answer is no! Because otherwise, it wouldn’t have occurred.”

They confirmed that CCTV was being studied, and the gate is to be built.