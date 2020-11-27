BREAKING: Taoiseach confirms Ireland to exit level five restrictions

The government have this evening confirmed that the economy is set to re-open on Tuesday as Ireland exits Level 5 restrictions. The country will enter Level 3 (with some changes) from December 1.

Announcing the new measures this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said "this can not and will not be the kind of Christmas we are used to. But it will be a very special time when we all be able to enjoy some respite,'' he said.

The Taoiseach called the year 2020, 'mentally tough and exhausting'

Ministers have approved plans to re-open the economy with all museums, gyms, tennis courts, golf courses, places of worship to open on December 1 while from Friday December 4, all restaurants and pubs (with kitchens) will be allowed open, but 'wet pubs' will have to remain shut. According to the Taoiseach there was no clear evidence to allow these premises to open.

People have also been asked to work from home, as much as is possible.

The Taoiseach also confirmed new that from December 1 people will be asked to wear masks in crowded indoor workplaces, places of worship, and on busy outdoor streets.

The county wide travel ban continues, but from Friday December 18, home visits for up to three households will commence along with a relaxation of travel rules meaning people can move about throughout the country to visit relations for Christmas.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that a National Taskforce has been working to secure the vaccination rollout program once a vaccination is cleared for use.

The Government has advised that people wear masks in crowded outdoor areas during the Christmas period.

The question of travel to Northern Ireland will be examined again by Government closer to 18 December.

Key Points

Visitors to your home - December 1, no visitors apart from support bubble - Dec 18, two other households

Restaurants - December 4 - Open

Pubs operating as restaurants - December 4 - Open

Wet Pubs - Delivery and Take Away

Travel - Outside county from December 18

Places of Worship - 50 max from December 1