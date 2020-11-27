Deaths in Limerick, November 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Coll Fanningstown, Crecora, Limerick. Died peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Robert and Patrick, daughters Emily Ryan, Nora Coll and Teresa Riordan and their mother Nora, daughter-in-law Martina, sons-in-law George and Timmy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, all other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (November 27th) at 12.00pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Mass will be live streamed (To view click here ) with funeral afterwards to Fedamore New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. (To donate click here)

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. May He Rest In Peace

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Maurice Culhane Knockroe, Ballyagran, Limerick. Peacefully in Milford Care Centre on Nov. 27th 2020. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Ellen, brothers Bob, Jim and Denis, sisters Josephine, Carmel (neé O'Leary) and Lena. Deeply regretted by his sisters Sr. Rita, Sr. Alice and Teresa (O'Gorman), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St.Michael's Church, Ballyagran on Sunday, November 29th, for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Colmanswell Cemetery.

In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Maurice's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick. May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Christy Guerin The Park, Briarfield, Castletroy, Limerick Late of Greenhill Road, Garryowen.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family. Brother of the late Frank. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Geraldine, daughters Stacey and Arlene, sons Glen, Evan, Nathan and Elliott and their partners, brother Paddy, sisters Helen, Veronica and Martha, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (December 1st) at 11.00am in St. John Cathedral, Mass will be live streamed (To view click here) Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Denis Ryan (Luke) Gouldavoher Estate, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Doon, Limerick Formerly of Doon, Co. Limerick Passed away, on Thursday November 26th after a short illness, in University Hospital, Limerick.



Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget and sisters Julia, Mary and Kitty. Deeply missed by his five children Tom, Denise, Lisa, Darragh and Brid, his daughter-in-law Sara, sons-in -law Mark and Tony, granddaughters Tara, Elsa, Megan, Ella, Lauren and Anna, his Sisters Bridget, Josie and Nora, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (November 28th) at 1.30pm in St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street. May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Marie Therese Whyte (née Curtin) O’Connell Avenue, Limerick City, Limerick / Dublin Whyte (née Curtin), Marie Therese (Alphamstone, Suffolk U.K. and formerly of Dublin and O’Connell Avenue, Limerick). 22nd of November, 2020 at Colchester General Hospital after a long battle with cancer bravely fought.

Beloved wife of Patrick (Pat), loving mother of Stephen and David and proud grandmother of Sophie May, Jonathan and Patrick. She will be very sadly missed by her sister Carolyn (Hillery), her brother John, her aunt Veronica and her daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will follow with details of the live streaming website. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret GUIREY (née O'Brien) Hillcrest Drive, Greystones, Limerick / Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary

Formerly of Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary Margaret died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Terence, dearest mother of Margaret, Monty, Aidan, Teena, Rita & Cora and adored Nana to Amy, Robert, Serena, Dylan, Shona, Adam & Lucy. Sadly missed by her husband & family, sons-in-law Joe, Liam & Paddy, daughter-in-law Mairead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her special pets Candy & Beauty.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday (Nov. 30th) at 11 am and will be streamed live (Click here to view Mass). Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only.

Margaret’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home on Monday at 10:50am approx. for neighbours & friends.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary HEALY (née Whelan) Corrib Drive, Shannon, Clare / Limerick

Formerly of Quin’s Cottages, Limerick Mary died peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital.

Beloved wife of Bill, dearest mother of Adrian, Bill & Ann and adored Granny to Rachel, Jennifer, Jack, Joshua, Matthew & Benjamin. Sadly missed by her husband & family, daughters-in-law Michelle & Caroline, Ann’s partner Richard, sister Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon on Sunday (Nov. 29th) at 12:30pm. Funeral afterwards to Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only | House Private Please

In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of PJ (Bob) Buckley Arbour Vale, Oola, Limerick / Cullen, Tipperary



Buckley PJ (Bob), (late of Arbour Vale, Oola, Co. Limerick & Longstone, Cullen), former employee of ESB Tipperary, after a long illness bravely borne in the exceptional care of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Predeceased by his loving parents Paddy and Nora. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, brothers Gerry, Noel and Seamus, sisters-in-law Breda, Mary B and Georgina, brother-in-law Pat, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass Sunday, 29th November, in St. Patrick’s Church, Cullen at 11.30 o’c followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2 pm. Please see link below for online condolence book. Please adhere to National Public Health Guidelines re Covid-19. May be rest in peace.

