Limerick Weather: Scattered showers promised for Saturday afternoon

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but dry periods also. Maximum temperatures 9 to 11 degrees in mostly light to moderate easterly breezes. For more see Met Eireann

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

The outlook for Saturday night is for rather cloudy conditions to continue, with patchy rain at times in the northwest of the country. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry. Temperatures through the night will remain unchanged or even rise a little, generally between 6 and 8 degrees in light easterly winds.

On Sunday there'll be isolated showers, but overall a dry day with cloudy conditions prevailing. Temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees with light variable winds. Temperatures will fall overnight to between 3 and 5 degrees.

Monday will be mainly dry with some brighter weather for the morning in the south and east for a time, cloud in the northwest will bring outbreaks of rain there. Otherwise, a generally dry day once again with temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in a moderate southwest wind, becoming fresh at times in the north. Little change in temperatures overnight as it remains cloudy, but largely dry.

Tuesday will be cloudy too and staying mostly dry with temperatures in the afternoon of around 10 degrees with light winds becoming westerly in direction.

Current indications suggest little change to start Wednesday, but there's a signal for much colder conditions to end the week.