BREAKING: Limerick councillors approve €857.2m budget

LIMERICK councillors have unanimously agreed spending plans for 2021.

An extra €14.39m is to be spent on front-line services for the people of the city and county following today's budget meeting at Limerick Racecourse.

While the majority of the budget, €659.24m, is for the Housing Assistance Payment shared services centre, which Limerick runs on behalf of the country, some €197.9m has been approved for Limerick next year.

Some €8.5m is to be spent on housing maintenance, Traveller and estate management, while €49.14m is being dedicated to local and regional roads, plus public lighting and traffic management.

The Limerick Fire and Rescue service is getting €11.4m, while €3.7m has been earmarked to tackle street-cleaning and illegal dumping.

Some €3.94m in terms of supports for businesses are being made available while the library service is getting €4m in 2021.

In a further boost for businesses, the commercial rate – a charge payable by business owners based on the size of their trading area – is remaining the same.

While councillors have also approved the continuation of a number of support schemes which will see an effective rates reduction for some smaller traders.

Cuts were inevitable in Budget 2021, and they have come in backing for festivals and events, in a recognition that Covid-19 restrictions will continue to see a scale back in this sector.​

Mayor Michael Collins said: “It has no doubt been a difficult and challenging number of months, with the economy impacted due to restrictions. It is important that support continues into 2021 to ensure that our council delivers services to our citizens and that those citizens can maintain confidence in the local government system and that we can continue to build on the significant goodwill towards it which has been enhanced by the response to the pandemic.”

Dr Pat Daly, the chief executive of Limerick City and County Council said: “This budget is framed against a prolonged health crisis and a potential no-deal Brexit. Despite these issues the economic outlook for Limerick continues to be positive. Job creation and investments are continuing and Limerick remains one of the top performing investment locations in Ireland.”

Among the costs increasing for council staff is insurance – some €6.61m is in the budget for this, an increase of nearly two-thirds in six years.

A capital budget of €251.6m was also noted at Friday’s meeting, with the O’Connell Street revitalisation, Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road, Project Opera and the Great Southern Greenway among the projects set to kick off.

Fianna Fail councillor Jerry O'Dea has welcomed an increase in the operating budget for the Limerick City Museum, which will allow for staff recruitment in order to extend opening hours.

He said: "For the past number of years I have been highlighting how our museum is closed at weekends and lunchtimes.As an important part of the fabric of our cultural and tourism offering this makes no sense.I’m delighted to confirm that management have eventually budgeted and agreed to provide for extra recruitment with a view to increasing the opening hours of our museum."

Metropolitan district leader Sarah Kiely added: "Everything is as progressive as it can be in the current climate which is very welcome. The fact [finance boss] Sean Coughlan and his team consulted with all of us and allowed that time before-hand is a real sign the executive want to work with the councillors to do the best job we all can for the citizens of the city where the most taxes are paid."

She wants to see extra work done in the city centre, however.

"But if you look at this budget, you would not think we are in the middle of a pandemic. It was very fair, very equitable," she added.