Meals on wheels is food for body and soul in Limerick village

GLIN Homes and Day Care Centre has been providing meals on wheels to the local community for the past five years.

Since its inception the service has grown considerably, and healthy and nutritious meals are delivered to the elderly of Glin and surrounding parishes of Loughill, Ballyhahill, Athea, Moyvane and Tarbert.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that the number of vulnerable people living alone or in isolated areas and who were reliant on others has increased significantly.

Inundated with requests for more meal delivery, Una Hennessy and Karen Hourigan coped admirably with the extra office work and under the professional guidance of super chef Rachel Duff, the kitchen staff worked tirelessly to deliver hot and tasty meals to the surrounding catchment area.

Working in teams and under very strict Covid restrictions, Carol Enright, Marie Kelly, Bridget Healy, Ruth Cregan, Margaret Guiney, Mary Mulvihill, Eamonn Bell, Teresa Conway, Denis Mulcahy and Sr. Mary Doody was preparing and serving up to 90 meals consisting of a main course and a dessert on a daily basis.

“The human connection is also a very important element of the service, not only are Jimmy (Keane) and Eamon (Sweeney) delivering the meals on a daily basis but they are ensuring that everyone benefits mentally and emotionally from a friendly smile, a wee chat and a check up on their general wellbeing,” chairman John A Culhane explained.

“Glin Homes and Day Care Centre is a wonderful example of management and staff working together to create a successful and vital service to the community,” added John.