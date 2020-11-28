Fine Gael sets in train selection process for executive mayor in Limerick

FINE Gael has set in train its plans to select a candidate for the first ever election of an executive mayor in Limerick.

The party has written to its supporters ​locally asking them to complete a survey in the coming weeks, with the constituencies of Limerick city and county set to work together to gather these ideas before preparing a report to the Fine Gael’s executive.

According to an email – seen by the Limerick Leader – members are being asked their opinion on what characteristics they’d like to see in a candidate, how a campaign would be structured, and a campaign plan for an election.

This will form the basis of a report presented to Fine Gael’s top brass, and a decision will then be made on how a candidate will be selected for the mayoral election.

It is the intention to hold the maiden election for Limerick’s first directly elected mayor in autumn of next year – but sources have indicated that the date could be dragged out due to the issues around tackling Covid-19.

There has been criticism of the tone of Fine Gael’s letter to its supporters, with one councillor, Sasa Novak of the Green Party saying it is “arrogant” and her “jaw dropped” when she read it.

The letter states: “We, the Limerick membership of Fine Gael, have the expertise and knowledge needed to win this election. We can take the lead on this. Limerick can be the ones who create the blueprint that Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Galway will have to follow in the future.”

“Throughout the history of the state, it is our party, and it's predecessors, that have created the institutions of the state. It is our elected representatives that have always been to the fore in building and protecting the state when others sought to tear it down. It is Fine Gael who have brought Ireland back from the brink over the last decade and who are leading the way through the current pandemic. No other party can be trusted to lead Limerick,” states the letter, signed by Jimmy Lee and Neil O’Dwyer, constituency chairs in Limerick City and County respectively and Colm Breen of the party’s executive.

Cllr Novak said: “I think everyone has competencies that make them a good candidate. In the end, we are doing this for the benefit of Limerick, not for the benefit of a single party. While I'd love to see a Green candidate, and we'll push for them to win, I'm fully aware there are candidates out there just as capable”.

But metropolitan district leader Cllr Sarah Kiely said her party is doing the “proactive thing.”

“Have we done everything right? Absolutely not. Do we try hard? Yes we do. Have we done the right thing through the pandemic? Yes we have. We've followed guidelines, we are a safe pair of hands, and even locally, on the council, we always do the right thing with the information being given,” she said.

Cllr Kiely stressed it’s really important the public gets behind the mayoral election so “we do not end up with a celebrity candidate who doesn't know what they are doing.”

