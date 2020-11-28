More people using River Maigue Walk at Limerick village

THE number of pedestrians using the River Maigue Walk in Adare has increased dramatically since the beginning of the year, new figures have revealed.

Limerick City and County Council has released the results of a survey which was carried out over a number of days last month – before the current Level 5 restrictions were introduced.

A report prepared for members of the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District states the majority of pedestrians using the amenity were found to be walking in the direction village and that the numbers were evenly spread out across the day.

According to the survey, an average of 42 pedestrians were using the walk every hour between 9am and 5pm.

This compares to an average of less than 10 per hour when a similar survey was carried out in February.

The local authority says a one-way system was introduced along the River Maigue Walk because of Covid-19 and that the vast majority of those walking the route last month were complying with that measure. In February, this was not the case and people were found to be walking in both directions.

Improvements to the footpath near the Dunraven Arms Hotel have also improved safety for pedestrians who are returning to the village having completed the route.