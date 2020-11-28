Bloody Sunday victim’s memory honoured at Limerick graveyard

THERE was a second Hogan killed on Bloody Sunday on November 21, 1920 – Tom Hogan from Tankardstown, Kilmallock.

Mr Hogan, aged 19, was shot in the shoulder. He died a few days later from gangrene. He had only left Kilmallock for the capital earlier that year. Mr Hogan was the only Limerickman to die in the Bloody Sunday killings 100 years ago in Croke Park.

Among many to pay their respects at his grave in Dromin over the last week were Fianna Fail’s Minister Niall Collins, Cllr Michael Donegan, Noel Brosnan and Cllr Martin Ryan.

Minister Collins said it is “fitting that we acknowledge and remember the historic and tragic events of Bloody Sunday which occurred in Croke Park 100 years ago”.

“These events play a pivotal role in our history. Local Limerick people like Tom Hogan will be forever central to our history and heritage.

“On behalf of Fianna Fail and the people of Limerick and beyond we gathered at Dromin graveyard to respectfully acknowledge and remember Tom Hogan and the other victims of Bloody Sunday,” said Minister Collins.

Limerick GAA also paid its respects with John Cregan, chairman, laying a wreath at the graveside.