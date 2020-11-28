Limerick-based charity thanks Men’s Sheds who are ‘unsung heroes’

CARI has thanked the “wonderful men from St Mary’s and St Patrick’s Men’s Sheds who have come to our rescue”.

Over eight days the volunteers refurbished, painted and de-cluttered upstairs offices in their Ennis Road location.

Mary Madden, community employment supervisor with the charity that provides specialised therapy and support to children, families and groups affected by child sexual abuse, wrote to the Leader.

“Due to restructuring and reorganisation of CARI and the impact the global pandemic has had on our services, there are huge changes ahead for our organisation. During the lockdown our referrals have escalated and our waiting lists have almost doubled both in Limerick and in Dublin.

“We now need to see up to one hundred children and support their families and siblings per week from January 2021. In order to make this possible in our Limerick centre here on the Ennis Road our offices, which once housed our Community Employment Scheme for many years, had to be vacated and refurbished in preparation for January 2021,” said Ms Madden.

These rooms are for young child clients, adolescents and a family room for the families and multidisciplinary teams needed to help clients recover from child sexual abuse, she said.

“It is with sincere gratitude I would like to thank Liam Moloney and Gerard McCarthy, of St Mary’s Mens Shed, for their wonderful voluntary work in helping us with taking down a wall painting, and with de-cluttering the house.

“Then along came St Patrick’s Men’s Shed with their paint brushes and rollers and transformed the place and my sincere thanks to chairman, Terence Hickey, ably assisted by Noel Hannan, who is a longtime CARI supporter, Martin Hannigan and Eugene Maher. This painting operation was done under the guidance of John Brazil, St Patrick’s Men’s Shed, who is a retired painter,” said Ms Madden.

She added: “These wonderful men in my book are some of the unsung heroes of this pandemic and I just had to put pen to paper to let you know this good news story in these challenging and unprecedented times.”

Ms Madden also wished to thank and pay tribute to the many people who worked on the CARI Community Employment Scheme, JI and TUS people and provided support over many years to CARI.