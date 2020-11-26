Walk this way: Businesses on Limerick street unite for charity

Businesses on Glentworth Street in Limerick city centre are virtually working and walking together to raise money for two charities.

Every year, Sellors Solicitors organise a fundraising event for good causes, including climbing Ireland's three highest mountains in 2018. Due to Covid, they had to think a lot closer to home this year. And they have.

Stephen Keogh, managing partner, said 2020 has been a strenuous year for so many which gave them an even greater determination to make a difference for those who need it most.

“We decided to extend participation to our colleagues on our terrace on Glentworth Street and do something as neighbours. The objective is to bring the businesses on Glentworth Street together, with the common objective of raising money for worthy causes and having some fun,” said Mr Keogh.

Due to the 5km Covid rule, Sellors came up with the idea of each business walking 50,000 steps a day. The Great Glentworth Challenge was born.

“Every office on Glentworth Street can enter a team (or several teams) of up to five people, where the number of steps registered by the group is counted. The weekly step count by each team is recorded and we will have a league table.

“We will run the competition over three weeks. For 21 days, people can make up their steps any day, whenever or wherever they like. Each week we will share the progress!” said Mr Keogh.

It kicked off last Friday with a socially distanced launch photograph. The companies that have signed up are Sellors LLP; Healy & Partners Architects; Hayes Solicitors; O’Neill & Co; Hanly Donnellan Auctioneers; Gleeson’s Spar; Mullane Financial Services; GVM Auctioneers; Southern Marketing Design Media, and lastly - and probably last - the Limerick Leader. In total, there are 16 teams.

Entry fee for each team is €100. An iDonate page - The Glentworth Street Challenge - allows for friends and family to support the participants and, thus, the two charities.

Mr Keogh said Christmas is a special time for children.

“We are therefore going to dedicate this fundraiser to two charities who specifically support children namely - Children’s Grief Centre and Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland. As well as raising money for these charities, we will run a social media campaign to help promote their good work and to encourage people to make a donation,” said Mr Keogh.

The steps are counted by an app called StrideKick, synced with your phone, so everything is legal and above board. The winning team will receive the Great Glentworth Challenge trophy.

However, the main goal is to raise as much money and profile for the Children’s Grief Centre and Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

“While it is an individual challenge due to Covid we wanted to do something as a community in Glentworth Street, have a bit of fun, get fit and take our mind off Covid-19,” said Mr Keogh.

To find out more or to donate click here