Plans for telecoms mast in Limerick suburb appealed to An Bord Pleanala

APPROVED plans to build a 21-metre telecoms mast in Raheen have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Eir secured planning permission to construct the structure at the junction of the Avonmore Road and Mulcair Road.

But five residents opposed the scheme, and now one of them has successfully activated an appeal to the national body.

Among the concerns were health fears over radiation, as well as the height of the proposed mast and the impact it would have on amenities in the suburb.

For its part, eir said its current mast is “flawed” and a new structure is important for it to improve its 4g offering in parts of the city.

Despite some resident’s concerns, there is no suggestion 5g technology will be introduced to any planned mast at this stage.

Local Fianna Fail councillor and deputy mayor Azad Talukder said he “strongly stands” with the residents of Raheen.

“I had personally discussed this issue after they made contact with me. There is huge concern. This mast would be right in the middle of their area. There are health concerns around this. It’s not a good thing to build in the middle of a residential area – if it can be built somewhere else, fine, but not in the middle of a residential area,” said Cllr Talukder.

”Residents do want this service, but all they want is the pole not to be built among their homes,” he added.

Limerick City and County Council planners green-lit the mast.

But now An Bord Pleanala will make a final decision, which is expected by March 3, 2021.