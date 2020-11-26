Limerick Weather: Frost and fog to clear, leading to a dry day

Frost, mist and fog will clear most parts of Limerick on Thursday morning to give a dry day with some sunny spells.

However; fog may linger in a few spots well into the afternoon. Cool with top temperatures of 5 to 8 Celsius in light variable breezes. Mildest in the west. Forecasts are available from Met Eireann, by clicking here:

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Quite cold and settled for the end of the week with night frost, before milder and wetter weather spreads from the south over the weekend.

Thursday night: Another mainly dry but cold and frosty night. It will be cloudier in the west and northwest with the chance of some light rain. Dense fog will develop in places in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures generally of -1 to +5 degrees, coldest in the southeast.

Friday: A cold day on Friday with frost and fog lingering in the morning. However, it will remain largely dry apart from showers in the northwest, with occasional sunny spells developing through the day, the best of which will be in the southeast. Highest temperatures just 5 to 9 degrees in light southerly breezes.

Friday night: Becoming mostly dry on Friday night, with clear spells and just the odd isolated shower. Continuing cold with lowest temperatures dropping to between -2 and +3 degrees, coldest in the east where there will be a widespread frost.

Saturday: Most places will see a cold, dry and bright day on Saturday with afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees. It will be milder and cloudier towards the south coast, though, with scattered showers and highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Easterly winds will be light to moderate.

Saturday night: Well scattered showers will linger in southern areas on Saturday night but otherwise it will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Mist and fog will form towards morning. Lowest temperatures will range between -1 and +6 degrees, coldest in Ulster.

Sunday: Continuing largely dry on Sunday, with mist and fog clearing through the morning and some sunny spells developing by afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light, variable breezes.

Further outlook: Settled and cool for the early days of next week.