BREAKING: Limerick Covid-19 cases confirmed as incidence rate continues to fall

As of midnight Tuesday November 24, the HPSC has been notified of 25 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, with a total of 269 confirmed cases nationally. There is now a total of 71,187** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. This now leaves Limerick's 14 date incidence rate at 188.8, third behind Donegal and Louth. This figure is down from 192.4 yesterday, down from 195 on Monday and 218.1 on Sunday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,033* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

123 are men / 146 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old



88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.

As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

