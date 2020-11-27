Limerick charity expects a busy Christmas as pandemic takes its toll

ST Vincent de Paul is gearing up for one of its busiest Christmas periods yet, as many more people seek the support of the charity.

The dreadful impact of Covid-19 has left many young families struggling, often with both parents furloughed.

It’s a perfect storm for St Vincent de Paul, which exists to fight poverty and work for social justice.

For while demand for its services has risen, its fundraising efforts have stalled – with the absence of church collections leaving a gap.

Pallasgreen woman Teresa Ryan, the charity’s regional president, said there is a “new poverty” with people struggling due to losing their jobs over the pandemic.

“It's important we try and make Christmas as nice as possible for the families and children. The poor children are the ones who we don't want to suffer.”

St Vincent de Paul’s annual appeal, entitled Difficult Choices, highlights the kind of options some people will face this Christmas – between paying a bill, putting food on the table or coal in the grate.

"It's a very difficult time for people. We find that a lot of requests come in where people have reduced hours or who have lost their jobs. There is a lot of new stress put on people.”

St Vincent de Paul volunteers would build up a confidential trust with someone ringing, and would aim to provide food parcels, food vouchers, and importantly at Christmas, vouchers to enable hard-pressed parents to buy toys for their children.

Teresa added: “You have to be very sensitive to the needs of people asking for support. Offer a gentle and compassionate way of supporting a person. It's a non-judgemental approach. It doesn't matter who contacts us - it's about their particular need at that time. We are ready and willing to support them."

If you can support St Vincent de Paul – or if you need help, please call 061-317327 in confidence.