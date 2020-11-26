Louse Loves: Pieta launches #HopeOverSilence annual Christmas campaign

THIS evening at 7pm households across the country will join in the conversation with Pieta ambassadors, Mary Black, Limerick’s Louise Cooney and GAA Star Shane Carty by placing a candle in the window to support Pieta’s Christmas #HopeOverSilence appeal.

Pieta, the national suicide prevention charity, is encouraging the nation to choose #HopeOverSilence this Christmas in an appeal to break the stigma of lonely, silent nights and speak up about mental health or use your voice to remember a loved one.

At 7pm this evening you can support this action by placing a candle in your window to represent hope. Instead of a moment’s silence, call a friend, talk to a family member or housemate or join in the social #HopeOverSilence conversation to help us all feel connected this Christmas.

With dark nights can come dark thoughts and particularly at this time of year, it can pose a real challenge to our mental health so supporting friends, family members and colleagues is important. People are naturally social. They like conversation and they like to feel supported and to be part of a community, but if you are feeling low, it can be harder to seek out that support and connection.

Speaking at the launch of the #HopeOverSilence appeal, singer and Pieta ambassador, Mary Black said: “This festive period is particularly fraught with anxiety for many people with health and financial worries. Trying to navigate the new normal can be very difficult in these challenging times. We know that Christmas will be different this year, but we can still ensure we stay connected and speak up, to ensure hope – over silence.”

Sinead Price, Pieta Co-Director of Fundraising and Marketing also added: “For many people, Christmas is a happy time to connect and celebrate with others. But it can also be a particularly difficult time for many people who may be suffering due to bereavement, financial issues, loneliness or the current Covid pandemic that can in turn lead to an increase in stress or anxiety. The demand for Pieta’s free 24-hour helpline is particularly high during December because the reality is that Christmas can be a lonely and isolating time of year. The intensity of the Christmas season can amplify feelings of hopelessness and despair. Our team of trained counsellors on our Helpline are there 24/7 to listen and support you in finding your way through this time. As calls and texts to our helpline increase this Christmas, Pieta needs your support more than ever, so please donate via our website at pieta.ie.”

Join in Pieta’s #HopeOverSilence Christmas appeal by shining a light on mental health and open a conversation with a loved one.

To donate directly to Pieta or for more support information, please pieta.ie

Do You Have 'Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home'?

Energia has launched its annual ‘Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home’ competition and is looking for applicants from Limerick.

Now in its fifth year, Energia, is calling on households to submit images of their homes decorated for Christmas to potentially be crowned ‘Irelands Most Christmassy Home’. Full details on how to enter are available at energia.ie/imch-entries.

To celebrate five years of the competition the winner’s prize money will be doubled! This year 1st place will receive €6,000 for their chosen charity, 2nd place will receive €4,000 and 3rd place will receive €2,000. All winners will be decided by a public vote. Enter before midnight on Sunday, December 6 for your chance to win!

Dazzle everybody with your cracking Christmas decorations and empower kindness this Christmas. The photo you enter of your home must be of your outdoor Christmas decorations and light displays only and must have been taken since 1st November 2020. Good luck!