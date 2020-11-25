Draining of Castletroy pitch under review

COUNCIL has pledged to keep the draining of a sportsfield in Castletroy under review.

Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery asked at this month’s metropolitan meeting when the pitch in Castletroy Park used by Aisling Annacotty will be drained, adding every time it rains, it gets waterlogged.

In a written response, metropolitan manager Kieran Lehane acknowledged: “Due to current levels of rainfall, it’s proving difficult to keep the pitch completely free of water at all times.”

The drainage on this pitch, he added, was installed six years ago.

Council is set to review if more work is needed on these systems.