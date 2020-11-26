Works underway to upgrade famous walls of Limerick

MAJOR works to repair parts of the famous walls of Limerick have been taking place over the last year.

Limerick City and County Council has teamed up with St John’s Hospital to upkeep the ancient stone wall which stretches into the city facility’s car park.

It’s seen the wall – which turns a corner in the car park – consolidated, with support also coming from the Irish Walled Towns Network.

It will hopefully pave the way for further works on the walls of Limerick which in some places are overgrown.

Executive archeologist Sarah McCutcheon said this part of the city has a bloodied history with 4,000 fatalities during the first Williamite siege.

“There was considerable concentration here to make a breach in the wall. The area was pummeled with fire for over four days until part of the tower fell, and part of the wall where New Road goes through, fell,” she explained.

Now that the upgrades have been made to the wall, St John’s Hospital will erect some more interpretative panels to raise the profile of its storied history.

Ms McCutcheon says there is a big risk to medieval walls overgrowing.

She said: “Medieval walls are built with two faces and a tough stone rubble core. They can lose a face without much difficulty. The most important thing is to protect the wall top. If you have water getting into the broken wall, it percolates down and can wash out the mortar and lime. It will undermine the whole fabric of the wall.”

As a consequence, the wall in the hospital grounds has seen very solid capping put on it.

”The best practice in heritage conservation nowadays is you preserve what you have. You don't rebuild what might have been. This has made the hospital happier about having the wall. Sometimes while others might love these monuments, if they are in your care, they might be onerous,” the archeologist added.