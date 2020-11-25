Liquidator ‘bids to remove stock’ from former Limerick Debenhams store

FORMER staff at Debenhams were on the defensive last night after representatives of the store’s liquidators allegedly tried to gain stock from the O’Connell Street premises.

A core group of around 30 staff have maintained an around-the-clock presence outside the store since the British retailers Irish arm was placed in liquidation with the loss of 110 jobs locally at Easter.

Staff are now more than 200 days into the picket, and are seeking a redundancy settlement from liquidators KPMG.

They feel by blocking access to the store – and its stock – they are using their one remaining bargaining chip.

A statement from the former staff claimed they had to “face down” an attempt from KPMG to take stock from the stores in both Limerick and Tralee in the early hours of this morning.

Aishling O’Gorman, former employee of the Limerick store said: “Just after 1am security hired by KPMG arrived at the scene and cut the chains that were securing the gate into the loading bay. An unbranded truck with a Dublin registration arrived at around 4am but we had gathered enough colleagues and supporters to prevent them taking any stock.”

Colleagues in Tralee claimed the same van showed up in the Kerry town later in the morning.

Ms O’Gorman added: “On the basis of my colleagues meeting with the Taoiseach last Thursday we were promised a firm proposal from him by early this week for a mediation process that could broker a decent settlement. This proposal is now overdue and what happened in the small hours this morning shows that we can’t leave our guard down.”

The Limerick Leader has contacted KPMG for comment.