Social housing development in Limerick is behind schedule

Construction of a new social housing development on the outskirts of Limerick city is behind schedule, it has been confirmed.

The controversial project – off the Condell Road – was approved by councillors following a vote last year.

A total of 43 units comprising of three one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom, and 24 three-bedroom homes are to be built at at cost of around €7.5m.

At the monthly meeting of the Metropolitan District, Sinn Fein councillor, Sharon Benson questioned the delay in progressing the project.

In a written reply, Seamus Hanrahan, Acting Director of Service in the Capital Investment Directorate said: "The Clonmacken development is advancing with an anticipated completion date of Q1/2022. The project is currently behind programme. Limerick City and County Council is liaising with the contactor and design team on programme-related issues which are being dealt with in accordance with the contract."

For more Limerick news click here