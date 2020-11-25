Deaths in Limerick, November 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Janet Feore (née Gordon) (Cork, Limerick and Richmond, Va, USA) on 21st November 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, beloved wife of Colman, loving mother of Meghan, Margeaux and Aidan and adored grandmother of Cassandre and Mathilde.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, her sister Terry and brother Bill, sons-in-law Nicolas and Adam and Aidan’s fiancée Tiffany, her sister-in-law Mary & Cillian (Twomey), brother-in-law Aidan & Katherine, her extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will take place privately in Richmond, Va. May she Rest in Peace

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sean Irwin, Mondellihy, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick on 24th November peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his brothers Eamon & Maurice, sister Noreen (Strong), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Sean's funeral will take place in accordance with HSE Government guidelines. Reception into St. Bartholomews Church, Dromcollogher, on Thursday 26th November for Requiem Mass at 12:30pm. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be placed on the condolences link below.

Mass can be streamed on https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/St-Itas-Pastoral-Unit-436535806459312/ May he rest in peace

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Keane (née Penny) Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick On 25 November 2020, in University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, daughter Tracy, son Kevin, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Sandrine, grandchildren Mary-Kate, Molly, Aidan and Milène.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Friday (November 27th) at 11.00am in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place. Mass will be streamed live (To view click here). Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery. House private, please. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street. - May She Rest in Peace

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Morrissey (née Murphy) Bengal Terrace, Limerick City, Limerick Formerly of Knockainey, Co. Limerick). Late of Metcalf, Lilburn and Enright Accountants. November 25 2020 peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Cratloe, Co. Clare. Beloved wife of the late Mick. Daughter of the late Alice and John. Sister of the late Alice. Regretted by her loving nephews, Jack, Mike, Liam, Brian and their families, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Friday (27th November) at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady, Knockainey with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick. May she rest in peace.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bryan Quinn Hospital, Limerick November 24 2020 suddenly. Beloved son of Margaret and Sean. Dearly loved brother of Pat, John, Mairead, Eimear and Roisin. Sadly missed by his son Ben and partner Siobhan, Godchildren, brother-in-law Tomás, sister-in-law Carmel, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and a large circle of friends.

A cremation service for family and close friends will take place this Friday (27th November) in Shannon Crematorium at 3.00pm.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick. May he rest in peace.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To pass on your condolences, click here: