Woman 'knocked out cold' after being punched during night out in Limerick

A MAN who assaulted two sisters – knocking one of them unconscious – has been warned he will go to prison if he re-offends anytime in the next 18 months.

David Harris, 34, of Swallow Drive, John Carew Park absconded and travelled to the UK following the incident which occurred in the early hours of July 1, 2016.

A bench warrant for his arrest was executed last September and Mr Harris pleaded guilty to the assault charges the following month.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Enda Clifford told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant had been socialising with one of the sisters when they met the second victim.

He said an altercation occurred outside a takeaway at Robert Street shortly before 2.30am and that gardai subsequently established the defendant had punched both women.

The younger of the two, who was aged 25 at the time, was “knocked out cold” and sustained bruising and a swollen jaw.

Garda Clifford said when the sister who had been in the company of Mr Harris intervened, she too was “punched a couple of times in the face”.

When questioned about the incident, the defendant claimed he had been acting in self defence. However, when shown CCTV from the area, he admitted he had been the aggressor.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told both women have made a full recovery and that the defendant has not come to the attention of gardai since.

Barrister Pat Barriscale said his client, who is working in construction, travelled to the UK to work a number of years ago and that he surrendered himself to gardai when he returned earlier this year.

Mr Harris, he added, has no explanation for his behaviour and which, he submitted, was “completely out of character”.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell commented if the defendant has “stayed around” the case “would be history”.

He described his actions as “cowardly in the extreme” and said such late-night incidents are “all too prevalent” in Limerick.

Given the circumstances, he imposed prison sentences totalling 18 months which he suspended in full.