Limerick charity launches domestic abuse awareness campaign

LIMERICK charity Adapt has launched a social media campaign to highlight domestic abuse during the lockdown.

Based in Rosbrien, Adapt provides a range of services for women survivors of domestic abuse and their children.

This year, with so many people confined to their home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its campaign is entitled If Home is Where the Hurt is.

It aims to raise awareness and call for change at, international, national, and local levels to ensure women and children are safe from abuse.

Adapt will be working on various initiatives with the Gardaí in Henry Street, Limerick Maternity Hospital and University Hospital Limerick to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and make people aware of the services that are available.

Domestic abuse awareness talks will also be given to to organisations – either with their staff teams or members.

With the colour purple long associated with domestic abuse awareness campaigns, Adapt are asking people to purple up rooms in homes and offices.

Today marks the international day for the elimination of violence against women and the beginning of the international 16 days of action Campaign.

Each year the campaign runs from the November 25 to the December 10, which is international human rights day.

For more information and support, please contact Adapt Domestic Abuse Services at www.adaptservices.ie, or by telephone on 061-412354.

If you are in immediate danger, always call the gardai on 999 or 112. Adapt’s emergency number is freephone 1800-200504.