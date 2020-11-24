Limerick mum who stole shopping trolley filled with household goods is jailed

A SERIAL offender who stole thousands of euro worth of groceries and household goods just before the first Covid-19 lockdown has been jailed for 18 months.

Lyndsey Collopy, 38, who has an address at Abbeylock, Corbally pleaded guilty to multiple theft charges relating to offences which occurred on dates in February, March and April.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Ryan Hill told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant entered a number of different stores and that she left each premises without paying for a large number of items.

Groceries worth €409.86 were stolen from the Aldi store on the Dublin Road on February 12 while groceries worth €327 were stolen from Tesco at Coonagh Cross on February 27.

Household goods worth €745 were stolen from Dunnes Stores at the Jetland Shopping Centre the following day and goods worth €1,850 were stolen from the same store on March 7.

Prosecuting barrister John O’Sullivan said CCTV relating to that offence was “extraordinary” as it showed Ms Collopy leaving the store with a trolley which was “stacked with household goods” including a suitcase.

“There was a brazen element to her offending,” he said. Most of the stolen property was not recovered.

Ms Collopy also stole small quantities of alcohol from the Aldi store in Castletroy on February 28 and from the Centra store at Upper William Street on April 11.

She has also admitted using a stolen bank card at a takeaway in the city centre within minutes of it going missing at a nightlclub.

Barrister Yvonne Quinn said her client, who has 64 previous convictions, is genuinely contrite and apologetic. She added that she is a chronic heroin addict and that her “sole motivation was to feed her habit”.

Ms Quinn said Ms Collopy is “now drug free” and that she is doing “exceptionally well” in prison where she has achieved enhanced status.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the defendant has an appalling record, which dates back to 2006, and he said she is a scourge for many shops in Limerick and its environs.

“This type of criminality has to to stop,” he said as he imposed a three year prison sentence, suspending the final 18 months.