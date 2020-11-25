Limerick weather: Mist to clear way for a bright, sunny day

FROST, mist and fog will clear during the morning to give a bright day today with sunny spells. It will be dry apart from a few isolated rain or hail showers. Highs of seven to 10 degrees Celsius in mostly light west to northwest breezes. Mildest near the west coast where winds will be moderate at times.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will be quite cold for the end of the week and into the weekend but a good deal of dry, settled weather ahead.

Tonight will be cold, clear and mainly dry with mist and fog forming in a light northwest breeze. Widespread frost will develop with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry, but foggy during the day.

However, occasional sunny spells will develop in places also. Quite cool with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light variable breezes.

