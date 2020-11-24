Over 60 patients waiting on trolleys at Limerick's University Hospital

There are currently 66 patients waiting on trolleys at Limerick's University Hospital. The number, over twice the numbers of the next highest, Cork at 31, sees 38 patients waiting on a trolley in the emergency department, while there are a further 28 waiting on a bed in wards elsewhere.

Nationwide, 233 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 188 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 45 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.