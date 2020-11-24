Limerick Weather: Bring a brolly, in fact, bring two

HEAVY spells of overnight rain will persist into today, bringing the ongoing risk of flooding, say Met Eireann.

It will be wettest across the western half of the country in the morning. Low cloud and mist too. Brightening up from the west, but turning colder too. Highest afternoon temperatures will range 5 to 8 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds will be fresh and gusty at first, but will ease through the day.