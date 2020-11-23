DPP seeks to have €70k seized during Limerick searches forfeited

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has initiated legal proceedings to have more than €70,000 in cash forfeited to the State.

The cash was found in socks which were located in a safe during searches at the home of a businessman last year as part of a garda investigation.

The man, whose aged in his 40s, was arrested and questioned at the time but the DPP subsequently directed that he should not face criminal prosecution.

Gardai were previously granted an order, under section 38 of the Criminal Justice Act, allowing them to retain the money pending an application seeking its forfeiture under proceeds of crime legislation.

At Limerick Circuit Court, barrister Brian McInerney said his client would be contesting that application.

He submitted gardai had never set out what “specific offence” was being investigated” and that his client has become greatly frustrated” over not having access to his money.

Judge Tom O’Donnell will deal with the matter early next month.