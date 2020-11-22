BREAKING: Limerick's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 falls but remains second highest nationally

TWENTY eights new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

As of midnight, Saturday, November 21, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 318 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

126 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Of the cases notified today - 155 are men / 161 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 28 years old

The14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen from 218.1 to 208.3 (per 100,000 population). The county remains second highest in the country after Louth.

There has been 406 cases of Covid-19 in Limerick during the last 14 days. There is now a total of 70,461 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 2,023 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.