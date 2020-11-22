Limerick gardai report no arrests on Saturday night in public spaces contrary to Covid guidelines

ON THURSDAY, gardai announced they would increase compliance checks and engagement with communities on the use of public spaces in support of Level 5 under the Framework for Living with Covid-19.

On Saturday evening, a garda spokesperson said between 5pm and 9pm large numbers of people socialised in Cork City Centre.

"The high visibility of members on the street greatly assisted in engaging with the public who were overwhelmingly compliant with public health guidelines. Gardaí identified that most persons present were part of family groups and bubbles that were in the city to see the Christmas lights, window shopping and enjoying take away festive drinks and food. Cork City centre was quiet after 9pm," said the spokesperson.

However, gardaí observed and intervened with a group of young males suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

"One male ran from gardaí who after a brief chase intercepted and arrested this male. A quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered. One garda received minor facial injuries during the incident. During this incident, and as a result of a small number of other, mainly related, minor public order incidents nine males were arrested by gardaí," said the spokesperson.

Limerick gardaí had a much quieter night in comparison.

"Unlike Cork, we were not made aware of any incidents in Limerick last night," said a garda spokesperson.

They added: "From the outset in supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

"An Garda Siochana is committed to acting in a proportionate manner and working with the community to achieve compliance. The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives."