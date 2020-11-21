Deaths in Limerick - November 21, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael (Mike) Tierney of Woodpark, Castleconnell, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother in law Frank Hartigan. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Eileen; brothers Dick, George, Paddy and Mattie; sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell on Tuesday (November 24) at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

Frank's Funeral cortege will pass his residence on Tuesday at 11.10am. The Funeral Mass will also be broadcast on 106.3 fm in the local area.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Kathleen (Kay) Sadlier (née O'Halloran) of Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Fairview Terrace, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her children Carol Lopez (Germany), Michael and Elaine; grandchildren Jack, Jeff, Cat and Tricia, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Kay’s Funeral Cortege will pass her home on Tuesday (November 24) at 2.15pm approximately for neighbours and friends.

Burial will take place in Mount St Lawrence (Ext) Cemetery.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) Ryan of Fairgreen, Limerick city.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Caroline; son Denis; granddaughter Hope and her partner Paudie; grandson Tom; sister Mary brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass (family only) will take place on Tuesday (November 24) at 11am in St John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place. Burial afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Mikey's funeral cortege will pass the family home in Fairgreen following his Funeral Mass to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of David O'Meara of Kildromin, Kilteely. Late of Kilteely Post Office.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (Nan); son John Paul; daughter Marie; daughter-in-law Helen; grandchild Josie - Mai; sister-in-law Monica, cousins, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cill Bhride Day Care Centre, Kilteely this Sunday afternoon.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in Kilteely Church at 11.30 on Monday. Burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Home or the Irish Cancer Society.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (in Cleveland, Ohio) of Anne McGuire (née Considine) of Downey St, Killalee, Limerick.

Regretted by her husband John (Athlunkard St, Limerick); daughter Patricia and her son Brian and their extended families; her sisters Marie Hanley and Noreen Wallace; sisters-in-law Phil Healy and Mary Sparling.

Funeral Mass will take place in Ohio on Monday (November 23).

May they all rest in peace