Limerick Weather - sunny spells and scattered showers

RAIN and cloud will gradually clear southeastwards through this morning followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will drop back to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius during the morning and early afternoon. Winds will ease somewhat with the passing of the rain, becoming light to moderate and veering more westerly in direction.

Tonight it will be mostly dry with long clear spells, although isolated showers are possible in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, coldest in the east with the risk of frost, in light to moderate southwesterly winds.