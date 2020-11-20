BREAKING: 'We do want to exit level 5 on December 1,' says An Taoiseach

TAOISEACH Micheal Martin says “it is the objective of the government for Ireland to exit level 5 at the end of this month”.

Speaking exclusively to Virgin Media News this Friday evening, Mr Martin said: “We do want to exit level 5 on December 1. It’s important because people have made sacrifices and six weeks is a long period at a certain level with such severe restrictions so a lot of work will inform how we propose to exit leveL 5. Government will meet next week.”

When asked by political correspondent Gavan Reilly if he was absolutely clear that “come hell or high water on December 1 Ireland will be leaving level 5” irrespective of what the virus is doing, the Taoiseach replied: “Obviously we are going to take stock of the numbers but the objective of the government is exit level 5 at the end of the month.”