Unique Limerick justice project marks 10 years

A UNIQUE volunteer mentoring and family support service has celebrated a landmark decade in service.

Le Chéile Mentoring, the national volunteer mentoring and family support service, is celebrating 10 years since it established Ireland’s first and only non-statutory youth restorative justice service to work with youngsters both in Limerick and Clare.

Since then, it’s gone on to support more than 170 young people.

Restorative Justice provides a forum for victims and offenders to come together in a safe and structured environment to explore what happened and to make amends.

The celebration coincides with International Restorative Justice Week, which finished yesterday.

Mary Henihan, manager at Le Chéile, a restorative approach to youth crime gives young people an opportunity to really reflect on the consequences of their actions:

“I am very proud of the work that has been carried out by our Restorative Justice Project over the past 10 years. The project shows young people that there is an alternative to a life of crime and that it’s never too late to make amends and choose a different path,” she said, “When it was first established, the programme represented an innovative approach to youth crime. Since then, international research, as well as our own proven results, have consistently shown that a restorative approach can work and make a real difference to the lives of young people who are in a cycle of offending and re-offending.”

Irene Gilmore, senior probation officer, young persons probation Limerick and Clare says Restorative Justice is an important approach in working with young people involved in crime.

“The Probation Service recognises and is committed to the benefits of Restorative Justice approaches in providing an effective response to crime in our community. As a service we remain dedicated to supporting the work of Restorative Justice in reducing, and responding to, crime in our communities,” she said.