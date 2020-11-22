Limerick's Sam goes from driving machinery to selling it

GER Madigan will head up the sales department of SAMCO’s new Kverneland dealership with the support of Samuel Shine.

The opening of the showroom was a proud day for Sam. He began SJS Contracting in 1980 before turning his attention to SAMCO. Sam founded the award winning innovative agricultural company in 1997. The Adare man has gone from driving machinery to now selling it.

And Sam is still very much the boss!

“It is good to see the family business evolve and diversify into different fields of the agri business. While some people think that I am nearly out to pasture, the truth is I am still the boss around here. The fact that my mother is now 94 and in very good health, I will continue to be the boss at SAMCO for many years to come!” smiles Sam.

Ger Madigan also comes from farming stock. He has vast experience in operating machinery and admits to being “passionate about all things machinery-related”.

Ger has spent many years selling agricultural machines, serving customers' needs and is looking forward to looking after Limerick farmers.

Philip English, managing director of Kverneland Group Ireland, said the appointment of SAMCO as our new dealer for County Limerick is an exciting development for Kverneland Group Ireland.

"With an OEM relationship stretching back over 20 years, we’re confident that SAMCO will bring new energy and opportunities to the farmers and agri-contractors of Limerick. With the full range of Kverneland Grass, Arable and Cropcare product lines as well as McConnel and Siloking ranges of equipment, it’s an attractive prospect for both companies," said Mr English.

The MD of Kverneland Group Ireland said they were delighted with the opportunity to work with such a professional and customer focused team led by Sam, Ger, and Radek.

"On a personal note I’m looking forward to establishing a long lasting and successful partnership with the entire Samco team and their customers over the coming years," said Mr English.

Ger and Sam will be backed up by Radek Sznajder, who has worked in SAMCO System parts department for many years. He will be taking care of their stores department and shop floor.

All three will only be too happy to help with any enquiries.

Ger Madigan

Sales Representative

087 787 3105

ger.madigan@samco.ie

Sam Shine

Sales

087 259 70 33

sshine@samco.ie

Radek Sznajder

Stores & Spares

061 396 176

rsznajder@samco.ie