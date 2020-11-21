Limerick law firm to sponsor Polish Arts Festival

Polish Arts Festival, which takes place next week, has announced that HOMS Assist has become a sponsor.

Celebrating its 13th year in Limerick, the Polish Arts Festival presents exhibitions, events and workshops. This year's theme is “Together as One”.

The festival will run from November 26 to December 13 in The Hunt Museum, Belltable and online.

In these challenging times, when people are missing their loved ones, when social distancing makes it nearly impossible to gather and celebrate, the festival looks at the brighter side of life and shows that we can do much more together, regardless of the nationality, social and cultural background, beliefs or disbeliefs.

Robert Burke, Partner and Co-Owner of HOMS Assist said: “We are absolutely thrilled to come on board this year as sponsor of the Polish Arts Festival. During hard times it is especially important for us all to come together as a community and encourage inclusion, creativity and innovation. The ‘Together as One’ event does just that and we hope to see as many people getting involved as possible”.

The Polish Arts Festival vision is to “Challenge, Optimise and Showcase through an arts festival the outstanding potential of artistic capabilities that exists within Polish and Irish Communities.”

For more see polishartsfestival.ie.